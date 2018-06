Vigil in memory of Thomas Power held outside University Hospital Waterford

18 June 2018

A vigil took place this evening to highlight the need for 24/7 cardiac services at University Hospital Waterford.

The vigil, which started at at 5pm, was held in memory of the late Thomas Power.

Thomas died on the way to Cork a year ago today on 18th June 2017.

Tomas’s sister Cathrine explains more:

Share it:













Don't Miss