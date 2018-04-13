Warm weather will finally be arriving on our shores next week as temperatures are due to hit the high teens next week.

According to Met Éireann, a cloudy and wet start early next week will bring warm weather by Wednesday.

The mild conditions are set to continue through to the end of next week.

With warmer weather forecast for mid next week, it finally looks like Spring is just around the corner 🙂 pic.twitter.com/P97tHsaQdp — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 13, 2018

Meanwhile, the UK is expecting a mini-heatwave with temperatures forecast to hit highs of up to 25C thanks to warm fronts pushing up from the Mediterranean.

As for Ireland’s weather today, it is expected to be mainly cloudy with the chance for an odd shower at times, especially across Munster and some western areas. However, a few brighter intervals are possible later on, particularly in the south.

– Digital Desk

