Anglers have been urged to stay away from a lake in Cork where fish appear to be dying from an unknown disease.

Ireland South MEP Liadh Ní Riada has issued the warning in response to reports of huge numbers of carp dying in The Lough in Cork City and Belvelly Lake in Cobh.

Video by Denis Minihane

The Sinn Fein MEP, who sits on the EU Fisheries Committee, also urged those who have previously been at either site to disinfect all equipment so as to not risk spreading the disease.

“This is very worrying news,” she said.

“The deaths of hundreds of fish is bad enough but the fact that whatever has caused it seems to be spreading to other lakes is deeply concerning.

“The Lough is a landmark of the city and treasured by the residents so nobody wants to see it closed or access restricted. The same is true of Blevelly Lake in Cobh which is a beautiful spot, as much loved by the locals as it is by anglers.

“Inland Fisheries Ireland and the Marine Institute are currently working on finding out what is affecting the fish and I have no doubt they are doing so as quickly as possible.

“In the meantime all we can do is not exacerbate the problem so I would urge anglers not to fish at the affected lakes and if they have been there in the past month or so to make sure they disinfect all their equipment so as to not risk spreading whatever is affecting the fish to other lakes.”

Image: Iconic Cork city landmark, The Lough

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss