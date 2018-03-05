A “very eager” baby has been born outside the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin.

Midwives came outside to help paramedics deliver the newborn in a Dublin Fire Brigade ambulance this morning.

Dublin Fire Brigade said the baby “decided it wasn’t going wait”.

Those involved say the new arrival is healthy.

This morning a very eager healthy baby was born in one of our ambulances outside the Rotunda. Delivery was assisted by paramedics and midwives who came out to ambulance after baby decided it wasn't going wait! Congratulations. #DFBBaby pic.twitter.com/S7oBufqVEm — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 5, 2018

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss