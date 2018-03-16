WATCH: People forced to jump from out-of-control ski-lift

16 March 2018

Holidaymakers were forced to watch on in horror as more than a dozen of people were forced to jump or were thrown from an out of control ski lift at a Georgian skiing resort.

According to a report in Russia Today a pregnant woman from Sweden and a tourist from Ukraine were seriously injured in the incident.

Georgian Health Minister David Sergeenko told Interfax news agency that the woman suffered an injury to her back while another man broke his arm.

Eight people were injured in total, he said.

