WATCH: Campaign supporters meet those #HomeToVote at the airport

Thousands of people have returned home to Ireland from as far away as Argentina and Asia to cast their votes in today’s abortion referendum.

People from both sides of the debate are making their way to local polling stations from as far as Australia to have their say.

Some even traveling over 15,579 kilometers to make sure they had a say over the future of the eighth amendment.

To welcome voters home, some Yes campaign supporters gathered at the arrivals gates with cheers and banners.

After following the #HomeToVote tag on Twitter, this Yes voter booked a last-minute $1500 flight from Canada.

She just may have forgotten to tell her parents in the process – surprise Mam!

Last minute flight from Vancouver to London: $1500

Length of journey: 15 hours

Repealing the 8th: priceless.

Me mas’s reacrion: also priceless. 😂#HomeToVote #abroadforyes pic.twitter.com/G11cjh11c2 — Vancouver Kilo (@Kilo53908733) May 25, 2018

Supporting the No campaign, London Irish United For Life, have been documenting voters journey home for various locations around the world.

Eoin O’Loughlin, 20, from County Clare but living in London, told the Press Association at Dublin Airport: “I think the unborn baby is entitled to life – I think the abortion procedure and the whole industry behind it is fairly frightening.

“There’s about 30 of us who are coming home over the next 24 hours. We’ve been in touch for the last few weeks and trying to organise flights together and so on.”

(Left to right) Concepta Quinn, Bernie O’Hara, Joseph O’Hara, Maura O’Hara and Bernadette Coleman who cut short their pilgrimage to Medjugorje to fly back and vote in the referendum. Pic: PA

One Twitter user also reported a woman handing out Tayto crisps at Dublin airport to people at the arrival gates.

🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪THERE IS A LADY AT DUBLIN AIRPORT HANDING OUT BAGS OF TAYTO TO ALL THE ONES COMING #HOMETOVOTE 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪

I.

ADORE.

THIS.

STUPID.

COUNTRY.

🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 — Caoimhín RuPeal The 8th (@yascaoimhin) May 24, 2018

