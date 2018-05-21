Watch: Cillian Murphy and Blindboy Boatclub discuss voting in the 8th Amendment referendum

21 May 2018

A few weeks ago Cillian Murphy and Blindboy Boatclub

talked about the importance of voting.

Today they are talking about the importance of voting ‘yes’ in the upcoming referendum to remove the 8th Amendment from the Irish Constitution.

The clip has been animated by Steve McCarthy with the help of Cian McKenna.

Meanwhile, a LoveBoth bus that has traveled around Ireland arrives back in Dublin later today.

Campaigners have been touring the country calling for a ‘no’ vote in Friday’s referendum.

