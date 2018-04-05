WATCH: Conor McGregor storms UFC 223 Media Day and attacks bus

05 April 2018

UPDATE 9.30PM: Conor McGregor is wanted for questioning “regarding an incident at the Barclays Center” in Brooklyn earlier today, a New York City Police Department spokesperson has told Press Association Sport.

McGregor, who was stripped of his UFC lightweight title this morning, gatecrashed the UFC 223 media day, sparking chaotic scenes.

Video footage emerged on social media of what looked like McGregor and his entourage storming into the Barclays Center and making their presence felt.

yoooooo… first time seeing this one. Conor has legit lost his mind. pic.twitter.com/XcLFd2FIMo — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 5, 2018

A video on the Instagram story of Felice Herrig – who fights at UFC 223 – was captioned ‘Conor McGregor causing trouble’ – and appeared to show him attempting to throw a guard rail and chairs at a bus.

Conor McGregor. Picks up guard rail. Attempts to throw it at bus. ABSOLUTE CHAOS IN NEW YORK. #UFC223 (Via Felice Herrig's IG story) pic.twitter.com/JYQZD7jtKP — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 5, 2018

It was reported that the bus was taking a selection of fighters back to a hotel.

A statement given to the Press Association, amid reports a warrant had been issued for McGregor’s arrest, said: “There is no arrest warrant, he is wanted for questioning regarding an incident that took place earlier today at the Barclays Center.”

– Press Association and Digital Desk

Earlier:

Conor McGregor and friends have stormed the UFC 223 media day with footage online showing him attacking a bus.

McGregor had expressed his anger earlier today at being stripped of his lightweight title.

He wasn’t due to attend the media day as he’s not taking part in UFC 223.

However, footage has emerged of him and his crew attempting to throw metal railings and bins at a coach.

Speaking to MMAJunkie, Dana White said “the police are going to handle Conor.”

White has confirmed that UFC fighter Michael Chiesa suffered cuts to his face in the scuffle and has been taken to hospital.

Artem Lobov has been pulled from UFC 223 as he was apparently part of the crew that stormed the building.

In the last few hours Conor McGregor:

-Arrived in NY to support team mate Artem Lobov.

-Then charged a UFC bus throwing projectiles at it.

-Actions which have caused injuries to Michael Chiesa.

-Artem Lobov is now pulled from the card.

-A warrant is out for his arrest.#UFC223 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 5, 2018

