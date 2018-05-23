The demolition of the last remaining building on Waterford’s North Quays commenced today.

Activity began on the Hennebique Building building early this morning – over two years since the initial demolition works took place.

The delay in works is believed to be linked to the building’s status according to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, who declared the former flour mills to be of national importance.

However, in January of this year, councillors voted unanimously to demolish the building.

At the time, Deputy Council CEO Lar Power said they considered all uses for the building, but its restrictive nature meant that it wasn’t practical to convert it.

