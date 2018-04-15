With air travel, there is often a risk of delay, but it’s not very often that the delay is to accommodate a Grand National winning jockey.

Davy Russell claimed a

dramatic victory in the Grand National at Aintree riding Michael O’Leary’s horse Tiger Roll, and it was one of O’Leary’s trusty Ryanair flights returning the duo to Ireland.

Winning owner Michael O’Leary celebrates after winning the Grand National at Aintree. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

The flight was delayed to accommodate O’Leary and Russell but the punters were well rewarded for their patience.

After boarding the plane, O’Leary got on the PA system to explain the delay.

“I want to apologise personally for the 10-minute delay in our departure. This is because we had to bring the Grand National winning jockey Davy Russell.”

O’Leary then offered his fellow passengers a free drink paid for by him.

Michael O’Leary bought us all a drink tonight after delaying the plane because he won the Grand National and had to collect the trophy!! pic.twitter.com/etfCbwIuFD — Barry Orr (@BetfairBarry) April 14, 2018

Quite the gesture.

