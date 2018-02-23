Watch as young people 'Shine Bright like A Star' for mental health

The Cork based Music Mash Up have announced the launch of their first single “Shine Bright like A Star” on CD and online

Written by the Music Mash Up teens, the song – which will be officially released on Wednesday March 7 in Blackpool Shopping Centre, takes on mental health and the subjects of depression, fear and loneliness.

Told from the perspective of a suffering person, another friend tells them that it’s okay and to reach out for help.

The song, subject, production, video and PR have all been made and consulted on by the Music Mash Up program students, with the help of course tutors.

They chose to write this song to promote the idea of hope in a hopeless time, and by showing the dark and light sides of mental health, gives a more truthful and honest account of these issues and their affects.

Music Mash Up is a community music programme based in Mayfield that provides access for young people of all abilities to music in a fun, relaxed and inclusive way.

Started five years ago with just 20 students, it has grown to include over 280 students from completely different backgrounds and abilities.

In the words of the participating students, “Anyone is welcome, and nobody is judged. It’s a place where people can get together and be themselves. We encourage opinions and participation, we even get to help shape the program and decide what we’d like to do. It helps build confidence, responsibility and you get to make loads of different friends and perform music to audiences. We are really proud of our song, and we have more on the way!”

Music Mash Up is run in partnership with Cope Foundation, Music Generation Cork City, the three Foróige Projects in Mayfield, Lotamore and St. Joseph’s and the Voices of Cork.

You can find out details of Music Mash Up on musicmashup.ie

The single is available in hard copy from St. Joseph’s Youth Centre on Old Youghal Rd., Cope Foundation Main office and iTunes. All proceeds go to COPE foundation and the continuing development of Music Mash Up.

If this sounds like music to your ears, you can download this single from a private Soundcloud page

You can also follow the progress of these talented teens on Facebook

– Digital Desk

