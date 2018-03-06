Around 12,000 people are still without water this afternoon with 40,000 on restrictions, according to Irish Water.

Irish Water says the restrictions are likely to continue for a couple of days, due to the increased demand last week.

Areas in the South East are being affected.

In Tipperary a Do Not Drink notice is in place in parts of South Tipp after contamination to the Fethard public water supply.

Elsewhere, Irish Water and Wexford County Council have revealed that the water supply served by the Enniscorthy Public Water Supply is or may be contaminated.

As a result, a Boil Water Notice with immediate effect to protect the health of consumers has been issued.

This notice only applies to consumers on the Enniscorthy Public Water Supply.

A map of the scheme, detailing properties affected, is available on www.water.ie

Eamonn Hoare Director of Service for Roads, Transportation and Water services at Wexford County Council explains the situation:

“Unforuatantly in Enniscorthy we’ve had to issue a boil water notice, the quality of the water due to contamination picked up by the snowmelt from road, buildings and farmland, means that the quality of water is not what we’d expect, we’re currently sampling the water to ensure it returns to full quality”.

