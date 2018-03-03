Waterford City Fire Service has issued a safety notice for pedestrians this afternoon.

With the worst of Storm Emma behind us, the thaw is expected to start setting in this afternoon as rain arrives in many parts of the South East.

In a post on Facebook, Waterford City Fire Service is asking people to be mindful of where they walk.

They warn that the huge snow build up on roofs is causing some problems in Waterford City with crews already mobilised to a few calls in regards to this.

Heavy snow and frozen gutters are falling from roofs and narrowly missing pedestrians.

This is also forcing people to walk on the roads which is dangerous in itself.

The Fire Service is asking you to take care if you are out and about.

Main photo: Waterford City Fire Service/Facebook

Share it:













Don't Miss