Waterford Council has called on the Justice Minister to immediately start the Commission of Inquiry into the crimes of paedophile Bill Kenneally.

Charlie Flanagan put a halt to it citing legal concerns last week – this week a discussion has been held with the Attorney General in relation to progressing the matter.

The cross-party motion to start the investigation passed unanimously at the meeting in Dungarvan last night.

Three of the victims in attendance received a standing ovation.

Wexford Council unanimously supported a similar motion earlier this week – a move welcomed by Labour leader Brendan Howlin.

