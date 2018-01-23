Fianna Fáil TDs opposed to the stance taken by their party leader Micheál Martin on abortion are meeting this week to discuss how best to get their “point across” to the public.

Carlow-Kilkenny TD Bobby Aylward, is leading the pro-life charge within the party.

He said he had spoken to TDs and senators, who confirmed they would attend a “get together” on the matter.

Waterford TD Mary Butler confirmed she would attend.

She said she was “disappointed” when she heard Mr Martin’s speech in the Dáil last week:

“I have always supported referendums. The majority of people who will be in their early 50’s have never had a chance to vote on this issue.

“So, from my point of view, I would be fully supportive of a referendum. My position would differ from that of Micheál Martin, I would like to retain the eight amendment, and support the unborn child”

