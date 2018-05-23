Waterford Gardai arrest two people in relation to the display of graphic posters

23 May 2018

With just one more day remaining before we vote on the referendum, both sides have been upping their campaigns.

In the school rush run in Waterford City this morning, two people were arrested on the Williamstown Road for an offence under The Public Order Act.

Gardai received a number of complaints from the public about a graphic 10-foot sign with the words “Abortion kills” on it, that the two men were holding on the side of the road.

Gardai asked them to remove the posters, however the men involved failed to comply.

They are being questioned at Waterford Garda station in relation to the incident.

Meanwhile, some yes side campaigners also took to busy roundabouts in the region’s capital this morning holding plackards.

Gardai have urged both sides of the campaign to be more cognisant of road safety.

