Waterford Gardai seek public’s help in tracing missing 70-year-old Christy O’Sullivan

12 May 2018

Waterford Gardai are asking for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of missing person Christy O Sullivan.

Christy was last seen in the Ardkeen stores area at approximately 10:30 am yesterday morning, 11th May 2018.

The 70-year-old suffers from Parkinson’s and his family is concerned.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light-coloured chino trousers and a navy bomber jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Waterford Gardai.

