Waterford Roads Policing Unit has stopped a car in Co. Waterford today.

The car was travelling at 169 km/hr in a 100km/hr along the Waterford bypass.

The was stopped at a speed checkpoint, has no NCT and hadn’t been taxed since 2009.

The vehicle was seized and the driver is to be issued a fixed charge notice.

Waterford Roads Policing Unit: Car stopped at a speed checkpoint on the Waterford Bypass today, a 100km/hr zone, travelling at 169km/hr. Car had no NCT and had not been taxed since 2009. Vehicle seized. FCN to issue to driver #slowdown pic.twitter.com/xUD7w2WSqe — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 3, 2018

Share it:













Don't Miss