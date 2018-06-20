A groundbreaking study carried out at Waterford Institute of Technology has, for the first time, proven that certain foods can help to improve memory.

The study shows a diet supplement of simple nutritional elements found in foods such as trout, broccoli and peppers can critically help slow the onset of Alzheimer’s Disease.

The research has found that foods containing nutrients called carotenoids have an enhancing effect on memory.

A study published by the WIT’s Macular Pigment Research Group last November found that the same nutrients can improve the vision of those who are in danger of blindness.

The trial was conducted with the support of University Hospital Waterford (UHW) and involved two different formulas, one comprised of macular carotenoids and the other a similar compound but with a specially designed fish oil.

Professor John Nolan is Director and Principal Investigator at the Macular Research Centre in Waterford.

