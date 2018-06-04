Creative individuals or communities across Waterford are being urged to apply now for funding support through Waterford’s Creative Ireland Programme, a culture-based initiative which is offering grants of up to €5,000.

The short application form is available at http://www.waterfordcouncil.ie/departments/culture-heritage/creativeireland.htm and must be completed and returned to Waterford’s Creative Ireland team before June 22nd at 5pm.

Creative Ireland focuses on promoting individual, community and national well-being through creativity and is built around the themes of identity, culture, and citizenship, Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr Pat Nugent, explained.

“The aim of this open call is to encourage new, ambitious and meaningful collaborations between people, including communities and artists, archaeologists, historians, archivists, schools, colleges and everyone else involved in the culture and creative sectors within County Waterford

“Waterford is renowned as a creative, cultural hub with internationally recognised, award-winning festivals, events and activities. Waterford City and County Council has shown significant leadership in cultural development for many years, recognising the value of culture and creativity as both central to the well-being of our citizens and in driving the economic fortunes of the region into the future. Creative Ireland fosters and encourages this endeavour. I would encourage and urge individuals or communities to apply now and leverage the available support.”

Qualifying projects and initiatives must take place or be started in Waterford at some point in 2018, Creative Ireland Co-ordinator, Jane Cantwell explained. “The maximum grant available to an individual project in this round of funding is €5,000. Three-quarters of the approved project cost will be supported by the County Waterford Creative Ireland Programme with the remainder being met by the successful applicants.

“This funding is to support individuals and groups in their plans to develop both their individual and collective creative energy across the county. It is an open call and we look forward to getting some exciting applications from across Waterford City and County,” she added.

Intending applicants should note that projects or initiatives already supported through any other funding stream from Waterford City and County Council will not be eligible.

· For more information, email creativewaterford@waterfordcouncil.ie

