Met Eireann concerned about blizzard conditions as South East shops run out of bread and milk

26 February 2018

Met Eireann concerned about “blizzard conditions”

Shoppers stock up on bread as South East outlets run out

Holidaymakers advised to monitor weather and contact travel providers ahead of ‘Beast from the East’

The country is bracing itself for one of its coldest weeks in years.

Met Éireann’s Evelyn Cusack said she expects a red weather alert to be issued later in the week.

She said the high danger area nationwide will be on Thursday evening through to Friday morning when “dynamic snow” is expected.

She said the country will experience blizzard-like conditions.

Possibility of 'blizzard conditions' later this week pic.twitter.com/ADW5niMUbx — RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 26, 2018

Meanwhile, there are reports across the country of long queues in supermarkets as people heed advice and stock up on essentials.

A number of shops in Carlow were out of bread and milk this afternoon.

The poor cows will be busy replenishing the milk stocks in coming days. #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/YRrK7t9Iwa — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) February 26, 2018

Tesco in carlow ! pic.twitter.com/G7YgpaSBnM — Antoinette Murphy (@MurpAnto) February 26, 2018

It wasn’t just food items that were popular today – many people also stocked up on snow-related utensils and toys.

Looks like Dublin intends to enjoy #BeastFromTheEast anyway. The queue now in @53degreesnorth Carrickmines pic.twitter.com/UEUnlEUQsE — patrice harrington (@patriceharr) February 26, 2018

Irish holidaymakers have been warned to monitor weather reports and keep in close contact with their travel providers in advance of the extreme weather conditions due to hit Ireland this week.

“Irish holidaymakers that are planning to travel over the next few days are naturally very concerned,” said Cormac Meehan, President of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA).

It's too early to tell what impact the bad weather forecast for later this week may have on operations here & at other European airports. If travelling later this week please check with your airline closer to your flight time & continue to monitor this feed for latest updates. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) February 26, 2018

“We are not sure what the results of this storm will be yet but the Irish travel trade is working together to monitor the situation on a daily basis and to support holidaymakers if their plans need to be changed.

“Our advice to Irish holidaymakers travelling in the coming days is to keep in close contact with their travel provider or airline to establish if their holiday itineraries or flights are affected.

“They should also monitor news and weather reports and follow the advice of their local authority before travelling to airports.”

We will continue to advise passsengers to check in advance with their airline in advance of travel to @CorkAirport as weather advisories are issued throughout the week https://t.co/naDfcraalC — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) February 26, 2018

Main photo: @CarlowWeather/Twitter

