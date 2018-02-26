Met Eireann concerned about blizzard conditions as South East shops run out of bread and milk

26 February 2018

LATEST:

  • Met Eireann concerned about “blizzard conditions”
  • Shoppers stock up on bread as South East outlets run out
  • Holidaymakers advised to monitor weather and contact travel providers ahead of ‘Beast from the East’

The country is bracing itself for one of its coldest weeks in years.

Met Éireann’s Evelyn Cusack said she expects a red weather alert to be issued later in the week.

She said the high danger area nationwide will be on Thursday evening through to Friday morning when “dynamic snow” is expected.

She said the country will experience blizzard-like conditions.

Meanwhile, there are reports across the country of long queues in supermarkets as people heed advice and stock up on essentials.

A number of shops in Carlow were out of bread and milk this afternoon.

It wasn’t just food items that were popular today – many people also stocked up on snow-related utensils and toys.

Irish holidaymakers have been warned to monitor weather reports and keep in close contact with their travel providers in advance of the extreme weather conditions due to hit Ireland this week.

“Irish holidaymakers that are planning to travel over the next few days are naturally very concerned,” said Cormac Meehan, President of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA).

“We are not sure what the results of this storm will be yet but the Irish travel trade is working together to monitor the situation on a daily basis and to support holidaymakers if their plans need to be changed.

“Our advice to Irish holidaymakers travelling in the coming days is to keep in close contact with their travel provider or airline to establish if their holiday itineraries or flights are affected.

“They should also monitor news and weather reports and follow the advice of their local authority before travelling to airports.”

Main photo: @CarlowWeather/Twitter

