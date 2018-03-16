People heading along to St Patrick’s Day parades are being urged to wrap up.

Temperatures are set to plummet with snow and ice expected in parts of the country this weekend.

Forecasters have issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Leinster, which includes Kilkenny, Wexford and Carlow.

Forecasters expect low-temperatures and snow showers on Saturday night and Sunday.

Met Eireann forecaster Klara Finkele said: “Temperatures will gradually fall through the entire period, so by tomorrow morning we will see around three or four degrees on the east coast.

“Tomorrow’s temperatures in the afternoon will be just around 1C to 2C, so it will be quite cold.”

