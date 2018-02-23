Weather warning for the South East

23 February 2018

Brace yourselves!

Exceptionally cold weather is forecast for next week with significant wind chill and severe frosts.

Disruptive snow showers are expected from Tuesday onwards, particularly in the southeast.

Weather Advisory issued by Met Éireann.

Exceptionally cold weather forecast for next week.

Note: this is an Advisory. Warnings will be issued nearer the event. pic.twitter.com/a77xWfJMYr — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 23, 2018

Ireland's weather is about to get very cold. This is in part due to Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW).

But what is sudden stratospheric warming?https://t.co/DXsnEr7QIq pic.twitter.com/KRtLUbDo2f — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 23, 2018

