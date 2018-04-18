Details will be revealed in Dublin today on one of the most ambitious deep-ocean research projects ever carried out in Europe.

The Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS) says the project involves placing seismometers on the sea bed deep off the west coast.

The sensors in the Atlantic Ocean will be able to detect earthquakes, help weather forecasting, and detect whales and dolphins.

Professor of Geo-Physics with DIAS Chris Bean says they will provide valuable information.

“It’s a network of ocean sensors that we will be deploying in the north-east Atlantic off the west coast of Ireland initially, and these sensors are designed to measure things like ground vibrations on the deep sea floor, ground disturbances and the interaction between the ocean and the solid earth,” he said.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss