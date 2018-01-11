Careers start-up Abodoo has teamed up with Wexford County Council to map tech talent in the South-East Region.

The long-term aim of the mapping project is to entice employers to locate in North County Wexford by providing up-to-date statistics on the local population’s IT skills.

Abodoo is calling on IT professionals living in Co. Wexford and surrounding areas to register their details on the company’s website, www.abodoo.com , before the end of January.

The company will then provide Wexford County Council with a report on the skills profile of the local population, and the Council will use this to engage with businesses seeking to expand or relocate.

Increasing Investment in the South-East

Announcing details of the partnership today (10.01.18), Vanessa Tierney, co-founder of Abodoo, said: “Wexford County Council is keen to promote the South-East region – and North Wexford, in particular – to businesses that are looking to expand or relocate staff. They know that, once businesses realise the wealth of tech talent in the area, they will be eager to invest and locate here.

“We are delighted the Council has decided to partner with us to capture data on local people’s skills and experience levels. As locals ourselves, we know there are thousands of people living in the South-East region who have long commutes to work each day, and who would much prefer to work remotely or from closer to home. We need IT professionals in the region to register on our site this month, so we have compelling data to present to employers about the benefits of relocating and offering flexible work options.”

To register with Abodoo, IT professionals – and anyone looking for remote or flexible career opportunities – need to log on to www.abodoo.com and enter their details, including their location and skills-set.

