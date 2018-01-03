The Sunny South East is deserving of its title after Johnstown Castle in Co. Wexford recorded the highest annual total sunshine for 2017.

According to Met Eireann, Knock Airport in Co Mayo recorded the least amount of sun.

The year’s highest gust of 84 knots was reported at Roche’s Point, Co Cork during Storm Ophelia.

The highest air temperature of 28.6 degrees was recorded at Phoenix Park in Dublin on June 21st while the lowest air temperature of minus 6.6 degrees was felt at Casement Aerodrome in December.

