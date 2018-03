Gardai investigating a gun seizure in Wexford are appealing to the public for help.

They’re looking for information on the movement of three cars in the Millands area of Gorey yesterday.

A Grey Volkswagen Golf, a White Volkswagen Jetta and a Blue Nissan Qashqai are all of interest.

Anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area early yesterday morning is asked to contact Gardai.

