Wexford man named locally as motorcycle crash victim in Co. Westmeath

14 May 2018

A 40-year old man who died of a single vehicle collision in Westmeath has been named.

Locally-named Aidan Browne from Hillcastle, Tagoat in Co Wexford was killed yesterday morning when his motorbike collided with a pole at around 11 am.

The incident occurred in Drumcree outside Collinstown.

Browne was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Mullingar Hospital.

