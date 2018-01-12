Wexford is on the hunt for talent.

Their annual talent show, Wexford Has Talent, is now in it’s fourth year, and judges are searching for talented groups and individuals.

Enda Whelan is the show’s coordinator.

He explains more:

“It’s a family based talent show for people to come to Clayton Whites Hotel this Sunday 14 January for auditions between 12 and 6pm.

“We’re looking for anyone with good talent to come along and audition in front of the judges and we will move on to the semi-finals and the grand final on 24 February.”

