A Wicklow woman has reached the halfway mark in her bid to run around the entire island of Ireland.

Arklow native Mary Hickey is doing a “lap of the map” in aid of the RNLI.

She has reached Galway and will head off for Kinvara tomorrow.

Over €15,000 of the €20,000 target has now been reached.

Speaking to East Coast FM, Mary says there is still time to donate to the campaign.

“If you look up the RNLI Lap of the Map 2018, there is a link on that page to donate,” she said.

“Everything that goes into that goes to RNLI Lap of the Map – every penny.”

Mary @RNLILapoftheMap will depart from Galway tomorow leaving our station at 9am. If you come across her on her way to Kinvara give her a wave or maybe leave a bottle of water on your garden wall for Mary. #Legend 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🥤 pic.twitter.com/rTZyHsSf2v — Galway Lifeboat (@GalwayLifeboat) February 19, 2018

