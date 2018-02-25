Freezing air from Russia is pushing a cold front ever closer to Ireland.
Temperatures dropped as low as -3C overnight across parts of Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.
Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for exceptionally cold weather for the remainder of the week.
Met Éireann has a Weather Advisory in place for all of next week into next weekend for cold temperatures, with snow showers from Tuesday.
There is also a Status Yellow warning valid for tonight for Low Temperatures in Leinster & parts of Ulster
Latest info https://t.co/X6NncUghZ9 pic.twitter.com/UYuQ1HNQyy
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 24, 2018
Snow showers are expected from Tuesday onwards – particularly in the east and southeast – with the possibility of more persistent bands of snow developing later in the week.
Ok so y'all remember when I tweeted that picture of the reddest chart I'd ever seen in work? And everyone lost their minds? Well… #cold #snow #weather Watch out for those in need; #elderly #Homeless #AnimalWelfare pic.twitter.com/uYs6ET15m2
— Joanna Donnelly (@JoannaDonnellyL) February 25, 2018
Farmers are being warned not to be caught out – water supply could freeze and early lambs will need to be kept indoors.
– Digital desk