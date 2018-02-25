Freezing air from Russia is pushing a cold front ever closer to Ireland.

Temperatures dropped as low as -3C overnight across parts of Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for exceptionally cold weather for the remainder of the week.

Snow showers are expected from Tuesday onwards – particularly in the east and southeast – with the possibility of more persistent bands of snow developing later in the week.

Farmers are being warned not to be caught out – water supply could freeze and early lambs will need to be kept indoors.

– Digital desk

