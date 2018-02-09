Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for tomorrow.

The warning covers all counties in Leinster and Munster, along with Galway.

The forecaster says that southwest to west winds will reach mean speeds of between 55 and 65 km/h with gusts up to 110 km/h possible.

The alert is valid from 3pm until 8pm on Saturday.

Status Yellow

Wind Warning for Munster, Leinster and Galway pic.twitter.com/4Fuph8TdXj — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 9, 2018

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning has also been issued for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal tomorrow.

Share it:













Don't Miss