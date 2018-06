This week on Beat Breakfast, we’ve got prizes to give away for Circle K – New Name, Same People.

Topaz is changing to Circle K. They’ll still have the same products including miles fuels, Simply Great Coffee and their creative food range.

We have a €300 Circle K voucher to give away each day and all you have to do to win is tell us who the famous person is that has changed their name.

