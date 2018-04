All next week on Beat the Bomb, we’ve teamed up with the Mango Tree Restaurant, Bunclody.

They want you to hear about their private function room, which is available with a fully licenced bar for all special occasions – including communions, confirmations and parties!

We’ll be giving away breakfast for two, lunch for two, and Sunday lunch to our daily winners, while our upgrade prize is a four-course meal for two and a bottle of wine.

For all the info, check out their Facebook page.

