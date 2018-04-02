Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies, aged 81

Update 4.38pm: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, a prominent anti-apartheid activist and the ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, has died at the age of 81.

Madikizela-Mandela was married to Nelson Mandela from 1958 to 1996.

Mandela was imprisoned throughout most of their marriage and Madikizela-Mandela’s own activism against the apartheid regime led to her being imprisoned for months and spending years under house arrest.

Nelson Mandela and wife Winnie, walk hand in hand, raising their clenched fists upon his release from Victor prison, Cape Town, 27 years in detention.

Her political activism was marred by a kidnapping and assault conviction in 1991, for which she was fined.

She faced these allegations again during the 1997 hearings before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a panel that investigated apartheid-era crimes.

As a parliamentarian after South Africa’s first all-race elections, she was convicted of fraud.

Still, she was widely venerated in South Africa for her role in fighting white minority rule.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has died, according to her personal assistant.

The controversial South African activist headed the African National Congress Women’s League, and held several government positions.

She was married to Nelson Mandela for 38 years, including 27 years during which he was imprisoned.

A family spokesperson says she had a long illness, and had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year.

South African writer Gillian Slovo says Winnie Mandela was a strong character.

She said: “I saw her about a year and a half ago and she was as indomitable as ever.

[quote]Nobody scared Winnie Mandela and she spoke out against what she saw as corruption and also spoke out against the treatment of women in South Africa quite loudly.[/quote]

