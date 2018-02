Witness appeal following stabbing in Waterford

06 February 2018

A man is being treated in hospital after being stabbed in the head in Waterford.

The 35-year-old’s condition is said to be non-life threatening.

The incident happened in the John Street area of the City yesterday afternoon around 4 pm.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are examining CCTV footage.

Share it:













Don't Miss