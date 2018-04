Woman, 53, dies in mobile home fire

30 April 2018

A 53-year-old woman has died after a fire broke out in a mobile home in Navan, Co. Meath.

The blaze started in the bedroom at around 7am today at Blackwater Abbey.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have examined the area and investigations are ongoing.

Digital Desk

