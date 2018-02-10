Woman arrested after 3-year-old girl taken to hospital

10 February 2018

A woman has been arrested after a three-year-old child was hospitalised in Dublin.

The woman is being questioned by gardaí as part of an investigation into the incident.

Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident involving a child at a house in Shankhill at about 4.15pm today.

Arising from the incident, a three-year-old girl was taken by ambulance to Our Lady’s Hospital, Crumlin.

A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene.

She is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a south Dublin garda station.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.

Share it:













Don't Miss