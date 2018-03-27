Woman at Buncrana pier tragedy to sue victims’ family, reports suggest

27 March 2018

A woman who helped at the scene of the Buncrana pier tragedy is reportedly suing the family of the victims.

According to a Derry newspaper, Stephanie Knox who helped the sole survivor, four-month-old Riaghnach-Ann, has made a claim for damages against the estate of the father who was killed.

Sean McGrotty, his two sons, his mother-in-law and her daughter all died when the SUV he was driving, slid off Buncrana pier and into the sea in March 2016.

Sean’s four-month-old daughter Riaghnach-Ann was the only survivor after she was rescued by passerby Davitt Walsh and tended to by his then-girlfriend Stephanie Knox.

Mr McGrotty’s father Noel has told Derry Now that he has received a legal letter from Ms Knox, who wishes to claim an undisclosed amount from the estate of his late son for loss of earnings and other matters.

However, in a Facebook post, Ms Knox’s sister said that she had been told by Gardaí that people who had been there on the day were lodging claims, so she had gone to her solicitor for advice.

She also said her sister thought that the claim was against Donegal county council.

Image: Stephaine Knox following the Buncrana pier tragedy.

Share it:













Don't Miss