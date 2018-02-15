A 42-year-old woman has been remanded in custody in connection with the death of a toddler.

Emer Cannon, the little girl’s mother, was earlier charged with causing serious harm at the family home in Shankill, Co. Dublin.

She appeared before a special court sitting on Sunday before being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Shankill Garda Station.

Three-year-old Zoe Whitford was pronounced dead at Crumlin Children’s Hospital on Tuesday after her life support was withdrawn in the intensive care unit.

Ms Cannon is due to appear in court again on March 1.

