Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault in Dublin.

They are appealing for witnesses to the alleged incident that is said to have happened in the Harold’s Cross area of Dublin on Sunday, May 20, between 5am and 5.30am.

The injured party and a male were reported to be walking out from town through Harold’s Cross onto Mount Argus Road.

It is alleged that the man forced the woman against a car along Mount Argus Road and sexually assaulted her. He stopped when a couple approached and the injured party walked away.

The man is described as being around six foot tall with broad shoulders, black hair and a beard.

It is known that he was able to speak Spanish.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, and in particular this couple who saw and spoke to the male and the injured party who were standing near a car that was parked on Mount Argus Road near Laurence Court, to contact them at Sundrive Garda station on 01 6666600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Share it:













Don't Miss