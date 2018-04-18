A woman who was partially sucked out of a window on a US jet plane has died.

The Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 passenger plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia last night after an engine exploded in mid-air.

Seven other passengers were injured.

Witnesses reported trying to pull the woman back into the plane after she was left hanging out through a hole on the left side of the plane.

Frightening video shows passengers wearing oxygen masks as Southwest jet prepares to make emergency landing in Philadelphia. https://t.co/hpUZL040rj pic.twitter.com/2jnRURRPBF — ABC News (@ABC) April 18, 2018

It is believed that one of the 24 fan blades on the engine was missing, causing parts of the exploded engine to hit the window and create the hole.

Southwest death marks first accidental domestic airline fatality in nine years. https://t.co/dnzoYnp02d pic.twitter.com/fANaTSf2Om — ABC News (@ABC) April 18, 2018

The Federal Aviation Administration says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing after the crew reported damage to one of the engines, as well as the fuselage and at least one window.

Southwest said there were 143 passengers and five crew members on board the Boeing 737, which was heading from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Dallas’ Love Field.

NTSB investigators on scene examining damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane. pic.twitter.com/2dyDzOW8pT — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 18, 2018

