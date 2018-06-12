Woman dies in Co. Tipp after collision with car while walking on hard shoulder with child

12 June 2018

A woman has died in a road traffic accident in Co. Tipperary.

The woman in her 50s was walking on the hard shoulder along with a child on a bicycle on the Old Cork Road (R639) at Kilcoran, Cahir, Co. Tipperary at 8.20pm last night when she was involved in a collision with a car.

The child was not hurt, but the woman died at the scene. The driver of the car, a man in his late 20s, was uninjured.

The car was travelling from Cahir towards Mitchelstown.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was travelling in the area at the time to contact them at Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630.

