A woman in her 60s has died after she was hit by a car in Donegal last night.

It happened on the Clonmany road two miles outside Buncrana.

The woman was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

#DONEGAL Section of Buncrana/Carndonagh Rd (R238) closed until further notice due to serious incident. More here: https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 15, 2018

– Digital desk

