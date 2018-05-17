A woman’s body has been found in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery which was made on the Clonee Road in Lucan at around 1pm this afternoon.

The scene has been currently preserved for a technical examination and the body remains at the scene.

The discovery comes as gardaí investigate the disappearance of 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel, originally from Lucan.

Anastasia was last seen in St Catherine’s Park in Lucan on Monday evening.

Gardaí in Lucan are appealing for anyone with information to contact them

