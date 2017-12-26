A 39-year-old woman is accused of pulling a knife on another woman during a brawl at a Christmas toy giveaway in Detroit.

WXYZ-TV and WWJ-AM estimate that a few hundred people were waiting in a queue on the city’s northwest side when the fight between adults broke out.

No injuries have been reported.

WXYZ-TV reports that the woman was arrested and the two children who were with her were collected by relatives from a police precinct.

Giveaway organiser John Cromer told the television station that “people are already under a lot of stress and tension this time of year” and “all it takes (is) for some people to step on somebody’s shoes or to bump into somebody the wrong way and then a fight ensues”.

AP

