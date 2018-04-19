Woman in her 90s dies in two-car collision

19 April 2018

A woman in her 90’s has died after her car was involved in a collision with another car in Cork this evening.

It happened at around 5.30pm on the Sleaveen Road, Macroom.

She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and her body has been removed to University Hospital Cork for a post-mortem examination.

The Coroner has been notified.

A man driving the second car was uninjured.

The scene of the collision is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are expected to remain in place until midnight.

Gardaí are asking for witnesses to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026-20590, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

