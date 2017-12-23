Woman injured in alleged assault with broken bottle this afternoon

A woman has been injured in an alleged assault in South Dublin.

Gardai are appealing for information after the incident at around 3:20pm this afternoon.

She was found close to the Baths at Queens Road in Dun Laoghaire.

The woman, who is described as Asian, is believed to be in her 20s.

It is understood she was stabbed with a broken bottle.

She was taken, by ambulance, to St. Vincent’s Hospital with serious neck and arm injuries.

The area is sealed off pending an examination by Garda Scenes of Crime Examiners.

Anyone with information or who was in the Queen’s Road area of Dun Laoghaire this afternoon between 3pm and 4pm should contact Gardaí.

