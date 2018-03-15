Woman who killed boyfriend in YouTube prank gone wrong is jailed

15 March 2018

A woman in the US has been jailed for killing her boyfriend in a stunt gone wrong which they hoped would go viral on the video sharing site, YouTube.

The BBC are reporting how Monalisa Perez, now 20, was asked by Pedro Ruiz, 22, to fire a gun from 30cm away, believing a thick book he held in front of his chest would shield him.

The bullet pierced the 1.5in book and fatally wounded Ruiz.

The mother of two pleaded guilty to manslaughter and under a plea bargaining deal agreed on Wednesday Perez will serve six months’ imprisonment and abide by a number of other strict conditions for life.

The BBC go onto report that Perez and Ruiz had been documenting their lives in Minnesota by posting pranks to a YouTube channel.

The court heard that the couple’s three-year-old child and nearly 30 onlookers watched as she fired a fatal bullet.

Perez called 911 to report an accidental shooting but Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene at their home.

Perez was pregnant with their second child at the time of the shooting.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss