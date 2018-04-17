More than 19,000 cases of abuse were reported to Women’s Aid in 2017.

Its annual report shows just under 16,000 were domestic violence incidents against women, with 3,500 involving child abuse.

Up to 28% of women said they were being abused by an ex-partner or husband.

Women’s Aid is calling for improvements in how the criminal justice system deals with complainants, including better Garda training.

Director, Margaret Martin, outlines some of the disturbing stories they have heard in the last year.

Ms Martin said: “The kind of disclosures that we hear about are physical abuse, women being beaten, mothers being strangled and hospitalised.

“There was a number of women telling to us that they were choked, beaten and threatened with weapons and also women who were beaten while they were pregnant.

“There is very serious physical abuse here.”

